Coronavirus cases reach 11 in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Two more cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered in Azerbaijan, reports TASS.

These two people arrived from Iran.

The total number of the people infected with the Covid-19 has reached 11 in Azerbaijan. All these patients arrived from Iran.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 100 countries.