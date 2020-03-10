LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-03-20

LONDON, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1709.00, copper price stood at $5640.00, lead price stood at $1843.00, nickel price stood at $12745.00, tin price stood at $16905.00, zinc price stood at $1997.50, molybdenum price down by 0.75% to $20349.00, cobalt price stood at $33500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.