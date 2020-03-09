Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-03-20

YEREVAN, 9 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.66 drams to 480.48 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 5.74 drams to 547.70 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.53 drams to 6.51 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 7.58 drams to 630.87 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 406.74 drams to 26008.67 drams. Silver price up by 4.69 drams to 270.03 drams. Platinum price up by 466.36 drams to 13825.77 drams.