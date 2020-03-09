Armenian PM’s spouse invites First Lady of Argentina to Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Spouse of the Armenian prime minister, Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations Anna Hakobyan was hosted on March 7 at the Casa Rosada, the presidential residence of Argentina, where she met with First Lady Fabiola Yáñez, Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The two ladies discussed their role and mission, highlighted implementing joint programs, stating that the status of the wife of a country’s leader should serve for the benefit of that particular country and the whole world.

Anna Hakobyan introduced the activities of the My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, as well as the goal of the Women For Peace campaign. In her turn the First Lady of Argentina introduced her activities.

At the end of the meeting PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan invited the First Lady of Argentina to Armenia. The invitation was approved, and the visit will take place in autumn.

The First Lady of Argentine invited Mrs. Hakobyan to take part in the upcoming meeting of the Alliance of First Ladies of Latin America, and the invitation was approved.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan