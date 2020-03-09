First Lady of Argentina receives Armenian PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. First Lady of Argentina Fabiola Yáñez held a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s spouse Anna Hakobyan during the latter’s private visit to the Latin American country, the Embassy of Argentina in Armenia said.

“The Embassy of Argentina in Armenia welcomes the meeting of these two women who are devoted to their societies.

Yáñez said on her Instagram account: “Today I received Armenian Prime Minister’s spouse Anna Hakobyan, who is carrying out large-scale work for children, vulnerable areas and the protection of the environment. In addition to being the Editor-In-Chief of the Armenian Times newspaper, Anna is also heading the City of Smile Foundation dedicated to children suffering from cancer, the My Step Foundation dedicated to supporting at-risk children, as well as the Woman of Peace Foundation dealing with the protection of children’s and women’s rights. We were pleased to exchange ideas on the work we’ve done in social and vulnerable sectors, by sharing each other’s concerns,””the embassy said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan