No pre-match handshake at UEFA matches

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. UEFA today announced that players would not be shaking hands with their opponents and referees as part of the pre-match protocol at UEFA matches until further notice, Armenpress reports citing the UEFA website.

This will be applied to all UEFA matches and is in line with recommendations made by the World Health Organization to minimize potential transmission of COVID-19.

A new coronavirus outbreak was registered in China’s Wuhan city in late December 2019. The virus has spread around the globe, and according to the latest reports coronavirus cases surpassed 100,000 worldwide.