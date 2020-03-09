Armenian PM, European Council chief start meeting in Brussels without handshaking due to Covid-19

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the European Council Charles Michel today in Brussels started without handshaking due to the novel coronavirus.

“I am in Brussels on a working visit. Due to the novel coronavirus spreading in Belgium we are starting the meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel without handshaking”, the Armenian PM said on Facebook.

A new coronavirus outbreak was registered in China’s Wuhan city in late December 2019. The virus has spread around the globe, and according to the latest reports coronavirus cases surpassed 100,000 worldwide.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan