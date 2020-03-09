Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

PM Pashinyan, European Council President discuss development of Armenia-EU ties in Brussels

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is discussing the future steps to develop the Armenian-EU relations with President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels.

“We are discussing the future steps for the development of the Armenia-European Union ties”, PM Pashinyan said on Facebook.

The meeting of the Armenian PM and the European Council President started without handshaking due to the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Brussels today on a working visit.

