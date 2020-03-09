Dollar exchange rate exceeds 75 rubles on Forex 

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The dollar exchange rate gained 9.5% on the international Forex market breaching the 75 rubles mark, while the euro exchange rate added 10% since the previous closure to over 85 rubles, according to the trading data, reports TASS news agency.

The dollar exchange rate last exceeded 75 rubles in March 2016, while the euro exchange rate last rose above 85 rubles in February 2016.

As of 11:57 am Yerevan time, the dollar exchange rate equaled 75.22 rubles (up 9.8%), while the euro exchange rate was 86 rubles (up 11.2%) after breaching the 86 mark at 10:53 am.

A sharp jump in the dollar and the euro against the ruble follows the oil price drop.