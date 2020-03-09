Acting Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer submits resignation letter
YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Acting Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer of Armenia, Colonel of Justice Davit Beginyan submitted today a resignation letter, his Office told Armenpress.
Davit Beginyan was serving as acting Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer since July 19, 2019.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
