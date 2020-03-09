Road condition

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on March 9, as of 11:00, roads are passable in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari will remain closed for uncertain time.

Vardenyats Pass and Sotk-Karvachar highway are open for all types of vehicles.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of cars.

