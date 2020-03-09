Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

Armenia cenbank says ready for potential coronavirus-related economic impacts

Armenia cenbank says ready for potential coronavirus-related economic impacts

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Central Bank issued a statement on March 9 regarding the ongoing global economic developments related to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“The Armenian Central Bank is closely following the ongoing global economic developments due to the coronavirus. According to current assessments it is expected that these impacts, both on the global economy and the Armenian economy, will be short-term. Nevertheless the Central Bank is monitoring the developments in the global economy, the financial and commodity markets, and is assessing the short-term effects that could be recorded upon the Armenian economy. In case of necessity the Central Bank is always ready to respond by securing the stability of prices and financial stability in the Republic of Armenia,” the cenbank said in the statement.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration