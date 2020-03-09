Coronavirus cases reach 15 in Georgia
YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Georgia has reached 15, the country’s authorities said, reports RIA Novosti.
Earlier 13 cases of coronavirus were reported. Most of them arrived from Italy and Iran.
Currently 141 people are under quarantine.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
