5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Petrolia, California

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. A 5.9 magnitude earthquake was reported near Petrolia, California on March 8, RIA Novosti reported.

The quake hit at a depth of 2.2 kilometers.

No casualties and damages were reported.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      

 





