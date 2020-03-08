ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 March

YEREVAN, MARCH 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress state news agency presents the most important and interesting events of the passing week.

 

Armenia reports first novel coronavirus case, 30 direct contacts to be quarantined

Armenia uses resort town defunct hotel to quarantine 32 direct contacts of coronavirus patient

Armenia shuts down schools and universities after first coronavirus case

Schools and universities likely to re-open next week after COVID19 shutdown

Armenia upgrades Iran border shutdown in heightened COVID-19 countermeasures

Armenia’s 5-star care for quarantined citizens makes global headlines

Armenia in green zone with high score in prevention of epidemics

Iranian-Armenian woman dies from novel coronavirus in Tehran

12th case of novel coronavirus confirmed in Georgia

 

 

Armenia military thwarts Azerbaijani subversive incursion attempt

 

 

Turkish state news agency distorts the facts: ECHR called the Khojaly events into question

 

 

Re-PRINTING history: Aliyev angered by Armenian toponyms on museum maps, orders new ones

 

 

French Armenians alarm about links between Paris Mayor candidate and Azerbaijani authorities

 

 

Armenia, Georgia have huge untapped potential: Bilateral high-level talks held in Tbilisi

Armenian PM, Georgian President hold meeting in Tbilisi

Armenian and Georgian citizens can cross the border with ID cards

France completes internal procedures necessary for ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA

 

 

FM presents Armenia’s position on settlement of Syrian crisis

 

 

Parliament approves ratification of Armenia-Kyrgyzstan double tax treaty

 

 

President Sarkissian signs law on air communication between Armenia and Jordan

 

 

ARMENPRESS and Lebanon’s National News Agency to expand cooperation

 

 

Lucy Kocharyan becomes first ever Armenian recipient of International Women of Courage Award

 

 

Sarkissian signs into law smoking ban

 

 

PM, Cabinet members commemorate 2008 unrest victims

 

 

105-year-old Italian citizen receives Armenian passport

 

 

Former Defense Minister of Armenia charged for embezzlement

 

 

Putin- Erdoğan talks continue for 5 hours

 

 

Henrikh Mkhitaryan becomes father

 





