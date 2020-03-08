ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, MARCH 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress state news agency presents the most important and interesting events of the passing week.
Armenia reports first novel coronavirus case, 30 direct contacts to be quarantined
Armenia uses resort town defunct hotel to quarantine 32 direct contacts of coronavirus patient
Armenia shuts down schools and universities after first coronavirus case
Schools and universities likely to re-open next week after COVID19 shutdown
Armenia upgrades Iran border shutdown in heightened COVID-19 countermeasures
Armenia’s 5-star care for quarantined citizens makes global headlines
Armenia in green zone with high score in prevention of epidemics
Iranian-Armenian woman dies from novel coronavirus in Tehran
12th case of novel coronavirus confirmed in Georgia
Armenia military thwarts Azerbaijani subversive incursion attempt
Turkish state news agency distorts the facts: ECHR called the Khojaly events into question
Re-PRINTING history: Aliyev angered by Armenian toponyms on museum maps, orders new ones
French Armenians alarm about links between Paris Mayor candidate and Azerbaijani authorities
Armenia, Georgia have huge untapped potential: Bilateral high-level talks held in Tbilisi
Armenian PM, Georgian President hold meeting in Tbilisi
Armenian and Georgian citizens can cross the border with ID cards
France completes internal procedures necessary for ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA
FM presents Armenia’s position on settlement of Syrian crisis
Parliament approves ratification of Armenia-Kyrgyzstan double tax treaty
President Sarkissian signs law on air communication between Armenia and Jordan
ARMENPRESS and Lebanon’s National News Agency to expand cooperation
Lucy Kocharyan becomes first ever Armenian recipient of International Women of Courage Award
Sarkissian signs into law smoking ban
PM, Cabinet members commemorate 2008 unrest victims
105-year-old Italian citizen receives Armenian passport
Former Defense Minister of Armenia charged for embezzlement
Putin- Erdoğan talks continue for 5 hours
Henrikh Mkhitaryan becomes father