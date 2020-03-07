Air temperature to rise in Armenia by 5-7 degrees in coming days
YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of March 7 and on March 8-12, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.
Air temperature will rise by 5-7 degrees on March 8-12.Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
