Air temperature to rise in Armenia by 5-7 degrees in coming days

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of March 7 and on March 8-12, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Air temperature will rise by 5-7 degrees on March 8-12.

