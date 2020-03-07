Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 March

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire regime in Artsakh line of contact nearly 160 times within a week

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. During the period from March 1 to 7 the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact nearly 160 times by firing more than 1700 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

The Defense Army forces of Artsakh fully control the situation in the frontline and continue confidently conducting their military service.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      





