Number of Covid-19 cases in Germany increased by 150 in one day

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Germany has reached 684, RIA Novosti reported.

Thus, number of the coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 150 in one day as on March 6 that number was 534.

Covid-19 cases are being registered in different parts of Germany, including in Berlin, Hamburg, Bavaria, etc.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan