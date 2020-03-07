Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 March

Number of coronavirus cases in Thailand reaches 50

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Two more cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Thailand, the country’s authorities said, reports TASS.

The two persons are members of the group that arrived from Italy to Thailand. The other members of the group have been quarantined pending test results.

Number of Covid-19 cases in Thailand has reached 50. 31 patients have recovered.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      



