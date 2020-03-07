Road condition

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on march 7, as of 12:36, roads are passable in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari will remain closed for uncertain time.

Vardenyats Pass and Sotk-Karvachar highway are open for all types of vehicles.

The Georgian side reports that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Nevertheless, the ministry urges drivers to use snow tires.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan