Generating results in 29 minutes: new testing system for Covid-19 approved in China

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved a new testing system for the novel coronavirus which allows to receive the results in 29 minutes, RIA Novosti reported citing Xinhua news agency.

These tests can be used in suspected cases and during high risky screening.

The new testing system has already been applied in Wuhan’s hospitals.

The European Union also approved this new system. Some samples of these tests have already been sent to Italy, Austria and the Netherlands.

According to the latest reports, number of coronavirus cases in China is over 80,000. Death toll is 3,070. 55, 400 people have recovered.

