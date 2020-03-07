PM gets acquainted with renovated road leading to Dendropark, calls on to visit Stepanavan

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited today the renovated road leading to Dendropak. After getting acquainted with the road the PM urged tourists and citizens of Armenia to visit Stepanavan.

Nikol Pashinyan was accompanied by minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Suren Papikyan and governor of Lori province Andrei Ghukasyan. Minister Papikyan said that the road has been completely renovated during 2019.

“This is the road leading to the Stepanavan Dendropark which is one of the most beautiful and unique sites in Armenia. Due to the poor condition of this road the visit of tourists to this beautiful place was difficult. This place hosted 25,000 people annually, but now according to calculations this number will increase by 10% annually. By building this road there will be an economic chain effect”, Pashinyan said live on Facebook.

He added that last year Armenia’s domestic tourism grew by 43%.

“This means that we have raised the level of our national security because the more thoroughly every citizen knows his homeland, the more he changes his perception towards that homeland”, the PM added.

