Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 March

Pashinyan distributes YES campaign booklets in Lori province

Pashinyan distributes YES campaign booklets in Lori province

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is distributing booklets of the YES campaign of the April 5 referendum on Constitutional amendments in Lori province.

The PM talk to the residents of the province while distributing the booklets.

Pashinyan visited Gyulagarak, got acquainted with the problems of the residents, but stated that he cannot give any material promise at the campaigning stage. The PM also visited Dendropark.

Currently Pashinyan is in Stepanavan town where he continues the YES campaign.

Armenia will hold a referendum on Constitutional amendments on April 5. The referendum proposes to suspend the powers of the President of the Constitutional Court and six judges.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration