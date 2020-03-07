Pashinyan distributes YES campaign booklets in Lori province

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is distributing booklets of the YES campaign of the April 5 referendum on Constitutional amendments in Lori province.

The PM talk to the residents of the province while distributing the booklets.

Pashinyan visited Gyulagarak, got acquainted with the problems of the residents, but stated that he cannot give any material promise at the campaigning stage. The PM also visited Dendropark.

Currently Pashinyan is in Stepanavan town where he continues the YES campaign.

Armenia will hold a referendum on Constitutional amendments on April 5. The referendum proposes to suspend the powers of the President of the Constitutional Court and six judges.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan