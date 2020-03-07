Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 March

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-03-20

LONDON, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.98% to $1709.00, copper price down by 0.84% to $5640.00, lead price up by 0.93% to $1843.00, nickel price down by 0.55% to $12745.00, tin price down by 0.56% to $16905.00, zinc price down by 1.04% to $1997.50, molybdenum price down by 0.53% to $20503.00, cobalt price stood at $33500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





