PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan invites First Lady of Brazil to Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian prime minister’s spouse, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations Anna Hakobyan on March 6 has been hosted at the Palácio da Alvorada, the official residence of the president of Brazil, where she met with First Lady Michelle de Paula Firmo Reinaldo Bolsonaro, Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The wives of the leaders of the two countries toured the presidential palace of Brazil. Mrs. Bolsonaro introduced Anna Hakobyan on the construction history of the building and the collection of paintings and sculptors. After the tour the two ladies talked about their role and mission, highlighted implementing joint projects.

In her turn Anna Hakobyan introduced the activities of the My Step and City of Smile foundations, as well as the Women for Peace campaign. The wife of the Brazil president said the main direction of her charitable activity is the social integration of people with disabilities.

At the end of the meeting Anna Hakobyan invited the First Lady of Brazil to Armenia. The invitation was approved, and according to the preliminary agreement the visit will take place this year in October.