PM Pashinyan to go on holiday on March 10 to visit regions in the sidelines of ''Yes'' campaign

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will go on holiday from March 10 and will lead the ''Yes’' campaign of the referendum of the Constitutional changes in different regions and cities of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports the PM said in a live Facebook broadcast.

''I have a foreign visit on March 9. Tomorrow and the next day we will work and carry out campaign at the same time. We will launch the full-scale campaign from March 10, so I will go on holiday and carry out the campaign in the regions and cities of the country. I will visit all the cities of Armenia and we will hold rallies. I wait for all of you and bow in front of all of you. Don't forget that on April 5 you should go to polling stations and say ''Yes'' to the Constitutional changes initiated by us’', Pashinyan said.

Earlier today, Nikol Pashinyan distributed leaflets related to the Constitutional referendum scheduled on April 5 at Yerevan subway stations. He was accompanied by his daughters Mariam and Shushanik, who presented flowers to women.

The Constitutional changes are about suspending the powers of the Chairman of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan and 6 members of the Court.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan