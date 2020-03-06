Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 March

Nikol Pashinyan distributes leaflets at Yerevan subway stations

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan distributes leaflets related to the Constitutional referendum scheduled on April 5 at Yerevan subway stations, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan posted a live broadcast on his Facebook page.

Nikol Pashinyan is accompanied by his daughters Mariam and Shushanik, who present flowers to women.

The Constitutional changes are about suspending the powers of the Chairman of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan and 6 members of the Court.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





