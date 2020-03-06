Pashinyan highlights development of SMEs for economic revolution

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan chaired a consultation during which the development strategy for SMEs was presented.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM noted that his Government has set a concept, according to which only labor can overcome poverty. “The 1st idea coming to mind from this concept is linked with SMEs”, Pashinyan said, adding that the perception of SMEs has changed, which were once perceived as an assisting force to the economy, but after a number of economic crises it became clear that they are more flexible and resistant to economic collapses.

Nikol Pashinyan added that during a number of his visits to the European countries he noticed that now some developed countries implement a fragmentation program of large enterprises. “From this viewpoint I think that the development strategy of SMEs has a very important role in the further development of our economy, also for bringing to life our vision of economic revolution. So we have to work to have a good strategy and also to bring it to life in a successful way”, Pashinyan emphasized.

After discussing the strategy for a while, PM Pashinyan tasked to make improvements in it and submit to the Government for approval.

