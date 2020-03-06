Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-03-20

YEREVAN, 6 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 March, USD exchange rate is up by 0.22 drams to 479.82 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 6.05 drams to 541.96 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.19 drams to 7.04 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 3.55 drams to 623.29 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 285.43 drams to 25601.93 drams. Silver price is down by 0.65 drams to 265.34 drams. Platinum price is down by 163.49 drams to 13359.41 drams.