Asian Stocks - 06-03-20
TOKYO, 6 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 6 March:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 2.72% to 20749.75 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 2.92% to 1471.46 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.21% to 3034.51 points, and HANG SENG is down by 2.32% to 26146.67 points.
