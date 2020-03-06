China to donate to Armenia 1000 coronavirus test kits

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. China will donate to Armenia 1000 test kits for diagnosing the novel coronavirus, Chinese Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong told Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan during a meeting on March 6.

The Embassy of China has also provided some funds for Armenia to acquire additional medical items.

Speaking about the coronavirus outbreak in China, the Ambassador said the situation is improving.

Torosyan told the envoy that simultaneously with the weather getting warmer viral infections have a tendency of retreating, noting that so far Armenia has only one COVID19 case which was confirmed on March 1.

Torosyan also spoke about the quarantined direct contacts of the patient, noting that all 31 citizens are feeling well and they continue testing negative for the disease.

The sides expressed readiness to continue closely cooperating.

Minister Arsen Torosyan thanked the ambassador for the support.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan