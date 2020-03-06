Armenian President holds meeting with Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian received today Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The sides exchanged views on the cooperation between Armenia and Russia in various areas.

Ambassador Kopyrkin thanked for the recent evening of Russian romance organized at the Armenian Presidential Palace within the frames of presidential series of concerts, which was dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory of Great Patriotic War. The officials also considered the possibility to hold joint events on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory.

The Armenian President and the Russian Ambassador also discussed expanding the cooperation in the fields of science, education and new technologies.

