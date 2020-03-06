Two suspected coronavirus cases in Artsakh test negative

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Two suspected cases of the novel coronavirus in Artsakh tested negative, the Artsakh healthcare ministry said.

The samples of the tests were sent to Yerevan yesterday.

“We urge the people not to publish unchecked information and spread disinformation. We call on them to rely on the official news in order to avoid fake reports and follow the measures proposed by the healthcare ministry aimed at preventing the spread of the disease”, the Artsakh healthcare ministry said in its statement.

Earlier it was reported that two suspected coronavirus cases have been detected in Artsakh. The two persons came to Artsakh from Iran on February 20.

The government of Artsakh informed that complex measures are being taken to prevent the spread of acute respiratory infections. Overall, over three dozen samples of tests were sent to Armenia, and according to the information of the healthcare ministry as of now the results of all tests were negative.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan