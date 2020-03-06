Armenian minister, French Ambassador discuss new business projects

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan received today Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, the ministry told Armenpress.

The Ambassador thanked for the reception and stated that since 2018 France has a special attention to the post-revolutionary Armenia, by appreciating its consistent fight against corruption. He said as a result of these changes several French enterprises are interested in the prospect of operating in Armenia. “They are not coming to Armenia for other subjective reasons, they are coming here because of existing real opportunities”, the French Ambassador stated, introducing the actions for implementation of major investment programs in Armenia and outlining the upcoming works with the minister.

Minister Khachatryan stated in turn that the success of these projects will further connect the economies of the two countries. The Ambassador assured that the entry of major brands to Armenia will change also the attitude of the French investment community towards the country.

The meeting touched upon the details of the program relating to irrigating agriculture development in Ararat and Armavir provinces of Armenia. The French Ambassador said this is the largest ongoing project.

The officials exchanged views on issues relating to geographical indications. The minister said Armenia is committed to implementing its assumed commitments. “We continue our discussions with our French partners which must bring benefit”, the minister said.

They also touched upon the operations of French companies in Armenia and their future programs.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan