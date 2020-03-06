13-year-old Gyumri child in critical condition after severe battery

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. A 13-year-old girl from Gyumri who was severely battered on March 5 remains in critical condition after being transported to a Yerevan hospital. The girl underwent an emergency surgery in Gyumri before being taken to Yerevan.

The head of the Holy Mother of God Medical Center Nikolay Dallakyan said the girl has suffered multiple traumas, closed-head injury, cerebral edema, subarachnoid hemorrhage, fractures of multiple facial bones.

The victim was rushed to Yerevan from Gyumri at 01:30 March 6. She was on assisted ventilation and unconscious, and remains so. Dallakyan said the girl is in a critical condition, but stable. He added that the brain trauma is very serious.

After the child was taken to a hospital in Gyumri on March 5, police officers were dispatched to the apartment where the incident had taken place. First responders found the child’s 43-year-old mother dead. Her body had traces of violence.

Gyumri police said they’ve a 28-year-old suspect in custody.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan