Armenian Parliament debates bill on granting customs privileges to repatriates

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament debated today the bill proposed by the ruling My Step faction MP Sisak Gabrielyan according to which it is proposed to expand the customs privileges granted to repatriates, as well as facilitate the respective procedures.

Introducing the bill on making changes and amendments to the Law on Customs Regulation, the lawmaker said this bill will also promote repatriation.

“According to the current regulation, all our citizens, who have not permanently resided in Armenia, can use customs privileges if they have not permanently lived in Armenia on the 183rd day of each year within five years. According to the current law, this privilege for the imported property and car is granted exclusively to those repatriates who do not have an Armenian citizenship or are not registered in Armenia. In other words, even if the citizen has not lived in Armenia for 10 years, but is still registered here, he/she cannot use this privilege. And we state that if the passport and visa department checks via a system that a person has lived outside Armenia in the past five years and applied to that body for permanent residence in Armenia, he/she will receive a letter that he/she doesn’t have a permanent residence and within 18 months after acquiring that document he/she will be able to import personal property and one vehicle with her/his name”, the MP said.

