Cameroon confirms first coronavirus case

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Cameroon’s health ministry confirmed on March 6 its first case of coronavirus, a 58-year-old French citizen who arrived in the capital Yaounde on February 24, reports Reuters.

It said the man has been quarantined in the city’s Central Hospital.

Cameroon, which is situated in Central Africa, is the fourth sub-Saharan country to report coronavirus after Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa. The total number of cases on the continent is 29.