Armenia to launch multi-branch massive live-fire military exercises

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Soon Armenia will launch large-scale live-fire military exercises, Ministry of Defense spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told the Hayastani Hanrapetutyun newspaper.

He said the military will likely also use the new SU-30SM fighter jets in the drills.

“Heavy equipment, including missiles, are used during large-scale exercises with live fire. During such exercises the SU-30SM fighter jets will also perhaps be used,” he said.

Speaking about the multi-role fighter jets, which Armenia bought from Russia in December 2019, Hovhannisyan said that the acquisition has doubled Armenia’s military capabilities. “This kind of an air force has multi-functional significance, both defensive and offensive”, he said.

