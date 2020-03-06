Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 March

Vatican reports first coronavirus case

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. The Vatican said today that a patient in its health services had tested positive for coronavirus, Reuters reports.

Spokesman Matteo Bruni said the discovery was made on Thursday and that outpatient services in Vatican clinics had been suspended to sanitize the areas.

He said its emergency services will continue, adding that the Vatican had informed Italian health authorities. 





