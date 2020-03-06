Healthcare Minister visits quarantined nationals

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan has visited the 31 nationals who are currently quarantined in a hotel in the resort town of Tsakhkadzor as direct contacts of the first and by far only novel coronavirus case in Armenia.

“All of them are provided with everything they need and they are feeling well,” Torosyan said.

The 31 Armenians are quarantined since March 1. They are expected to be discharged on March 14th, in case of not developing the disease when the period of quarantine ends.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan