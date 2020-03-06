Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 March

Armenian justice minister, US Ambassador discuss issues of mutual interest

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan received US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting Minister Badasyan thanked the Ambassador for the US support to Armenia’s reforms and stated that everything will be done as a result of close cooperation to deepen the mutual partnership.

The Minister once again reaffirmed that the fight against corruption is one of the priorities of the Armenian government and in this context attached importance to the necessity of close cooperation between the Armenian and US law enforcement agencies.

The US Ambassador thanked for the meeting and touched upon the US government’s support to Armenia in implementing the ambitious agenda of police reforms, forming anti-corruption institutions, as well as fighting against human trafficking.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      

 





