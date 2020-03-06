Scoring system gives concrete results as traffic accidents decline – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated that the score system introduced recently to regulate the road traffic is already giving concrete results.

“I must record that the scoring system already brings concrete results.

In particular, number of victims of traffic accidents declined by 3 in the republic compared to the previous year, by 18 compared to 2018, although the number of cars in Armenia has increased by several tens of thousands.

As of March 6, 2019 number of traffic accidents declined by 38 in Yerevan compared to the same period of 2018, number of those killed decreased by 1 and those injured by 84”, the PM said on Facebook.

According to the new scoring system, each driver in Armenia has nine points for one year, and in case of any violation, the scores are reduced. If the scores reach 0, the driving license is temporarily suspended.

