USAID and Armenia’s My Step foundation discuss cooperation opportunities

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Spouse of the Armenian prime minister Anna Hakobyan, chairwoman of the Board of Trustee of My Step charitable foundation, and the executive director of the foundation Hovhannes Ghazaryan met on March 4 with Assistant Administrator for USAID’s Bureau for Europe and Eurasia Brock Bierman in Washington D.C., Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

Mrs. Hakobyan thanked Mr. Bierman for the support provided to Armenia since independence aimed at the country’s democratic development. The sides discussed the cooperation opportunities within the activity of the foundation. In particular, they discussed the projects aimed at promoting healthy lifestyle in public schools, strengthening cultural centers in provinces and protecting the environment.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan