Road condition

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that today as of 08:30 some roads are closed in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari will remain closed for uncertain time.

Vardenyats Pass and Sotk-Karvachar highway are closed for trailer trucks, but are open for passenger vehicles.

The Georgian side reported that the Stepanstminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

