Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 March

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-03-20

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-03-20

LONDON, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.35% to $1726.00, copper price down by 0.52% to $5688.00, lead price down by 0.81% to $1826.00, nickel price up by 0.08% to $12815.00, tin price down by 0.15% to $17000.00, zinc price up by 1.74% to $2018.50, molybdenum price down by 1.06% to $20613.00, cobalt price stood at $33500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.







https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration