Putin- Erdoğan talks continue for 5 hours

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan continue for already 5 hours. ARMENPRESS reports, citing “Ria Novosti”, first the two leaders had a private conversation, later members of the delegations joined them.

The main topic of the talks is the escalation of situation in Syria’s Idlib.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan