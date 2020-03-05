Putin- Erdoğan talks continue for 5 hours
YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan continue for already 5 hours. ARMENPRESS reports, citing “Ria Novosti”, first the two leaders had a private conversation, later members of the delegations joined them.
The main topic of the talks is the escalation of situation in Syria’s Idlib.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
