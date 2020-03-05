Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-03-20

YEREVAN, 5 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.48 drams to 479.60 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.40 drams to 535.91 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 7.23 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 7.33 drams to 619.74 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 431.23 drams to 25316.5 drams. Silver price вup by 7.05 drams to 265.99 drams. Platinum price вup by 244.60 drams to 13522.9 drams.