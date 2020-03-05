Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 March

Armenia cancels participation in London AI & Big data EXPO due to coronavirus dangers

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of High Tech Industry has said that it is cancelling the Armenian delegation’s scheduled participation at the AI & Big data EXPO in London March 17-18 due to risks and dangers associated with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the ministry is now discussing the possibility of the Armenian delegation participating in the eponymous expo scheduled for November in Santa Clara, USA.

 

