Ucom offers 2x more internet for 2 years when buying any smartphone

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. On the eve of spring holidays, Ucom offers to benefit from the opportunity of sharing the beauty and acquire the most preferred model from a wide range of smartphones. In particular, in case of acquiring Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 T smartphone equipped with 4 main cameras at 80 800 AMD all new and existing uPrepaid and Universal/ Universal Plus Postpaid voice services subscribers will get x2 more internet without any obligations. Gigabytes will be doubled depending on the inclusions of a particular tariff plan. Thus, uPrepaid subscribers can get up to 12 GB of internet volume, while the Universal/ Universal Plus subscribers have a chance to receive up to 90 GB during 2 consecutive years, reports Armenpress.

“As always, ahead of spring holidays, Ucom mobile customers can not only acquire a 4 main camera, 6.3-inch full screen, powerful battery equipped, fast charging and NFC-enabled Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 T smartphone, but also choose one from the widest range of other brands. For us, it is important that you benefit from every opportunity of staying in touch with your close ones, hence we offer x2 more gigabytes with any smartphone bought at Ucom”, said Hayk Yesayan, the Co-Founder and Director General at Ucom.

The offer is valid for any smartphone, acquired both in cash and on credit.