Number of coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan reaches 6

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Azerbaijan has reached 6, the country’s authorities said, RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier three cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Azerbaijan. One of the patients is a citizen of Russia.

“Three other people, who came from Iran, were infected with the coronavirus”, an official said, adding that one of them is a German national, the other two are citizens of Azerbaijan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan