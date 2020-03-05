Number of coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan reaches 6
15:10, 5 March, 2020
YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Azerbaijan has reached 6, the country’s authorities said, RIA Novosti reported.
Earlier three cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Azerbaijan. One of the patients is a citizen of Russia.
“Three other people, who came from Iran, were infected with the coronavirus”, an official said, adding that one of them is a German national, the other two are citizens of Azerbaijan.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
