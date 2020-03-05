Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 March

Number of coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan reaches 6

Number of coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan reaches 6

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Azerbaijan has reached 6, the country’s authorities said, RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier three cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Azerbaijan. One of the patients is a citizen of Russia.

“Three other people, who came from Iran, were infected with the coronavirus”, an official said, adding that one of them is a German national, the other two are citizens of Azerbaijan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration